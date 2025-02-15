Connect with us

Inspired Literature Scoop

A New Novel, Twin Boys, & a Creative Revival: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on It All

Inspired Living Style

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba’s LadyBoss Campaign to Honour “Mothers & Makers”

Inspired Sports

Autumn Lockwood Makes NFL History as First Black Woman Coach to Win a Super Bowl

Inspired Living Sports

Former Super Eagles Star Taye Taiwo Inducted into Olympique Marseille's Club of Legends

Inspired Scoop

Peace Hyde on the Power of African Storytelling as She Covers GQ South Africa

Inspired Scoop

Mo Abudu Launches Naija Creates to Elevate Nigeria's Creative Economy

Inspired Scoop

Gunning for a First-Class Degree? Haroun Adebakin Shares What Worked for Him

Features Inspired Music

Qing Madi Is Special And She's Letting the World Know That

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

After Years of Interviewing Others, Chude Jideonwo Finally Tells His Own Story on #WithChude

Inspired Scoop

Ethiopian-American Naomi Girma Becomes the Most Expensive Defender in Women's Football

Inspired

A New Novel, Twin Boys, & a Creative Revival: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reflects on It All

In her interview with The Guardian, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie opens up about her long-awaited return to fiction with Dream Count, why writing fiction makes her happiest and the joy of welcoming her twin boys.
Avatar photo

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Photo Credit: Somi Nwandu/Instagram

After more than a decade away from fiction, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is is making her long-awaited return with Dream Count, a novel that, she realises in hindsight, is deeply shaped by her mother’s memory.

A masterful storyteller, Adichie weaves together the lives of four women in Dream Count, written in her vivid and compelling style. Much like Americanah, the novel spans both the US and Nigeria, exploring themes of immigration, the sometimes fraught dialogue between Africans and African Americans, the Americanisation of language and thought, and the pressures on women to marry and have children. At its heart, it is a novel about womanhood, friendship, mother-daughter relationships, and—fittingly—late motherhood.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian, Adichie opens up about the emotional toll of public criticism, the struggle to reconnect with her creative self, and the profound impact of motherhood—including the surprise revelation that she recently welcomed twin boys.

Read the excerpts below:

On Returning to Fiction After Many Years

“I didn’t want to leave such a long gap between novels,” she says, as we settle in a quieter room. “When I got pregnant [with her daughter], something just happened. I had a number of years in which I was almost existentially frightened that I wouldn’t write again. It was unbearable.”

“There are expressions like ‘writer’s block’ I don’t like to use because I’m superstitious. But I had many years in which I felt cast out from my creative self, cast out from the part of me that imagines and creates; I just could not reach it. I could write nonfiction, that was fine. But that’s not what my heart wanted.”

On Her Main Character, Chiamaka (Chia), a Travel Writer and Dreamer

“There’s a lot that has to do with having a female body that isn’t much talked about… If one is writing honestly about women’s lives, it seems self-evident that we have to talk about these issues in a very open way, because they affect everything. They affect how well a woman does. They affect your emotional wellbeing. They get in the way of your dreams. If you’re a woman whose dream is to have a family, for example, fibroids can get in the way.”

She laughs that she is not trying to raise awareness in an NHS public service announcement sort of way, but because “I was trying to write about women’s lives in a way that feels truthful and wholesome and full for me”.

On Being Her Happiest When Writing Fiction

“You should talk to my husband: he would say, ‘She becomes a different person.’ It’s like a high. I don’t do drugs, but I imagine that it is that absolute high. I’m struck by how much time passes and I don’t realise. Then when I am done – whatever it is, a character that I’ve finally got – the rest of the day is joyful floating. I’m so much fun to be around. And that is not always the case.”

On Donald Trump

“Part of the reason I don’t want to talk about Trump is that he takes up too much space. This is what being a megalomaniac is about: taking up all the space. Sometimes, the best form of resistance is ignoring someone. More ignoring should have happened during the first term. Because even the mean girl teenager knows the best thing is not actually to say mean things to the other girl; it’s to ignore her.”

On Democracy and Leadership

“If I ever became president of a country – it sounds crazy – I think it’s possible to work slowly towards a place that is more like a utopia. It’s possible with good leadership. I’m not even like a rabid anti-capitalist, because I’m an Igbo woman. My people are traders. But the kind of capitalism we have now, we don’t need to have. What if we actually employed people, paid them well, thought about their healthcare? Gave people four-day weeks, because we know that human beings thrive better when they’re well rested?”

Read the full interview here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php