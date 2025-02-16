Tems Drops Striking Stills from “Boy O Boy”—See the Photos

Have you watched Tems’ “Boy O Boy” video yet? It’s the kind of visual that pulls you in, weaving a story of heartbreak, pain, and finding strength again.

Every moment feels intentional, leading up to that unforgettable final scene—Tems lifting his body, dropping it on the road, and walking away without looking back. It’s bold, gripping, and leaves you thinking.

Now, she’s giving us a closer look with stunning stills from the video, capturing different scenes and angles, including the moment she carries him.

Take a look at the photos below.