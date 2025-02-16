Frank Edwards Reminds Us of God’s Faithfulness in “Ojurum Anya”

Gospel artist Frank Edwards has released “Ojurum Anya,” a song that reflects on God’s love, power, and mighty works. He asks, “Just imagine the world without the love of God. Imagine a man without the breath of life.”—painting a picture of life without Him.

“You gave us life, you gave us sun, moon, and stars… with miracles each day.” The song is a testimony of God’s goodness, with Frank Edwards calling on listeners to reflect on God’s faithfulness as he sings, “See what the Lord has done.”

The song also carries a strong declaration of faith: “If He did it before, He can do it again.”

