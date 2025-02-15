Cooking With Ijey Adds Ginger and a Golden Butter Yellow Touch to Puff-Puff

Happy weekend, BNers!

Puff-puff never lasts long once it hits the plate. One minute it’s there, the next it’s almost gone. Soft, golden and always a favourite, it’s hard to resist. This time, Cooking With Ijey is switching things up with ginger and a bit of butter for that rich butter-yellow colour.

She starts with the usual ingredients: flour, sugar, salt, and a pinch of nutmeg. Then comes a tablespoon of yeast and a bit of turmeric for colour. Once the dry ingredients are mixed, she pours in the liquids—melted butter, milk, eggs, and freshly blended ginger. A good mix brings everything together, and then it’s time to let the yeast do its work in a warm spot.

After resting, she gives the batter another stir and drops spoonfuls into hot oil, frying them until golden brown. The result is soft, airy puff-puff with a warm ginger kick and a beautiful butter-yellow glow.

Would you give this a try? Watch below.