Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Cooking With Ijey Adds Ginger and a Golden Butter Yellow Touch to Puff-Puff

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Yomi, Ella & the Moment of Truth | Watch the Finale of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Tems’ “Boy O Boy” Music Video is Here and It’s Just as Intense

BN TV Music

Oxlade and Sarkodie Keep It Smooth in "Ololufe" Visuals

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Nengi Adoki’s 'The Most Toasted Girl' Is Back for a Hilarious Season 2 | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Watch Simi Tell "The Lost and Found Love Story" Through Music

BN TV Music

Watch Black Sheriff & Fireboy DML in "So It Goes" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Whip Up This Cheesy, Creamy Chicken Pasta for the One You Love

BN TV Music

Lojay Is Ready to Get Us in Our Feelings With "Somebody Like You"

BN TV Music Relationships

Juma Jux's "Si Mimi" Captures His Love for Priscilla Ojo

BN TV

Cooking With Ijey Adds Ginger and a Golden Butter Yellow Touch to Puff-Puff

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Happy weekend, BNers!

Puff-puff never lasts long once it hits the plate. One minute it’s there, the next it’s almost gone. Soft, golden and always a favourite, it’s hard to resist. This time, Cooking With Ijey is switching things up with ginger and a bit of butter for that rich butter-yellow colour.

She starts with the usual ingredients: flour, sugar, salt, and a pinch of nutmeg. Then comes a tablespoon of yeast and a bit of turmeric for colour. Once the dry ingredients are mixed, she pours in the liquids—melted butter, milk, eggs, and freshly blended ginger. A good mix brings everything together, and then it’s time to let the yeast do its work in a warm spot.

After resting, she gives the batter another stir and drops spoonfuls into hot oil, frying them until golden brown. The result is soft, airy puff-puff with a warm ginger kick and a beautiful butter-yellow glow.

Would you give this a try? Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php