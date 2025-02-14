Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tems’ “Boy O Boy” Music Video is Here and It’s Just as Intense

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Yomi, Ella & the Moment of Truth | Watch the Finale of "A Heart on the Line"

BN TV Music

Oxlade and Sarkodie Keep It Smooth in "Ololufe" Visuals

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Nengi Adoki’s 'The Most Toasted Girl' Is Back for a Hilarious Season 2 | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Watch Simi Tell "The Lost and Found Love Story" Through Music

BN TV Music

Watch Black Sheriff & Fireboy DML in "So It Goes" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

Whip Up This Cheesy, Creamy Chicken Pasta for the One You Love

BN TV Music

Lojay Is Ready to Get Us in Our Feelings With "Somebody Like You"

BN TV Music Relationships

Juma Jux's "Si Mimi" Captures His Love for Priscilla Ojo

BN TV Music

Mampi Queen Diva Tells a Love Story That Doesn’t Shake in "You Get Me"

BN TV

Tems’ “Boy O Boy” Music Video is Here and It’s Just as Intense

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Grammy Award-winning singer Tems has released the video for “Boy O Boy,” a track from her album “Born in the Wild.” The black-and-white visuals keep things minimal, drawing all the focus to her emotions and the man at the centre of it all.

She sings of pain, heartbreak, and moments when anger almost takes over. The tension builds as she confronts him, each scene pulling deeper into the weight of their story. But in the end, she makes her choice. The final scene says it all—she carries his body, drops it on the road, and walks away.

Beyond music, she’s making major moves. San Diego FC recently welcomed her into its ownership group through her company, The Leading Vibe. Teaming up with Pave Investments, she joins a lineup of influential Club Partners, bringing her creativity, influence, and commitment to community development to the world of football.

Watch the visuals for “Boy O Boy” below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php