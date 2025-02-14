Tems’ “Boy O Boy” Music Video is Here and It’s Just as Intense

Grammy Award-winning singer Tems has released the video for “Boy O Boy,” a track from her album “Born in the Wild.” The black-and-white visuals keep things minimal, drawing all the focus to her emotions and the man at the centre of it all.

She sings of pain, heartbreak, and moments when anger almost takes over. The tension builds as she confronts him, each scene pulling deeper into the weight of their story. But in the end, she makes her choice. The final scene says it all—she carries his body, drops it on the road, and walks away.

Beyond music, she’s making major moves. San Diego FC recently welcomed her into its ownership group through her company, The Leading Vibe. Teaming up with Pave Investments, she joins a lineup of influential Club Partners, bringing her creativity, influence, and commitment to community development to the world of football.

Watch the visuals for “Boy O Boy” below