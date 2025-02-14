Connect with us

Oxlade and Sarkodie Keep It Smooth in “Ololufe” Visuals

14 mins ago

Singer and songwriter Oxlade has released the official music video for “Ololufe,” his collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

Directed by Ella Raaye, the visuals reflect the song’s emotions, capturing moments of love, attraction, and connection. Oxlade’s vocals carry a sense of longing, while Sarkodie delivers his verse with, “Omaricha biko, shh, wherever we go. Now me and you, kissing, touching, look out the window. Come and sleep on my pillow.”

Produced by Egar Boi, “Ololufe” mixes Afrobeats with a smooth, soulful touch. The video builds on that feeling, drawing viewers into its warm and intimate scenes.

Watch the video below.

