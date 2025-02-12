Connect with us

Sports

Tems Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner

Inspired Sports

Autumn Lockwood Makes NFL History as First Black Woman Coach to Win a Super Bowl

Sports

Moro Ojomo Wins His First Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles

BN TV Sports

Kendrick Lamar Took Over the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show & Owned Every Second | Watch the Highlights

BN TV Music Sports

Serena Williams Crip Walks Through Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Show Like the Champion She Is!

Sports

Super Bowl LIX: C.J. Uzomah, Moro Ojomo & More Athletes of Nigerian Descent Playing on the Big Stage Tomorrow

BN TV Living Sports

Watch Alex Iwobi Talk Football, Family & Love on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Inspired Living Sports

Former Super Eagles Star Taye Taiwo Inducted into Olympique Marseille's Club of Legends

Sports

Claressa Shields Makes History as Boxing's First-Ever Undisputed Women's Heavyweight Champion

Sports

Tems Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner

Grammy Award-winning artist Tems joins San Diego FC’s ownership group as a club partner, bringing her creativity and passion for community development to the world of football, alongside Pave Investments.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

San Diego FC (SDFC) has welcomed Tems, Nigeria’s Grammy Award-winning singer, as the latest addition to its ownership group. Through her company, The Leading Vibe, she brings her creativity, influence, and deep commitment to community development to the world of football.

Tems joins in partnership with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm known for its role in NBA Africa’s 2021 investment. Alongside her, Tunde Folawiyo, Chairman of Pave Investments, and Kwamena Afful, Founding Director, are also becoming part of the club’s ownership. Their collective presence strengthens San Diego FC’s mission to inspire and empower communities, with a strong focus on youth development through Right to Dream Academy, a football system that nurtures young talent.

San Diego FC Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour described Tems as a globally significant artist whose reach will introduce new audiences to the club’s vision. CEO Tom Penn highlighted how her passion for uplifting young people aligns perfectly with the club’s values, adding that her presence will help bridge the worlds of music, culture, and sport.

Tems, who was recently spotted courtside at the Knicks vs Celtics game in New York, shared her excitement about this new chapter. “Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I’m excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

With this move, she joins an esteemed group of Club Partners, including actress Issa Rae, World Cup winner Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and baseball star Manny Machado.

Watch Tems talk about the partnership below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php