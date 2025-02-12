Tems Joins San Diego FC Ownership Group as a Club Partner

San Diego FC (SDFC) has welcomed Tems, Nigeria’s Grammy Award-winning singer, as the latest addition to its ownership group. Through her company, The Leading Vibe, she brings her creativity, influence, and deep commitment to community development to the world of football.

Tems joins in partnership with Pave Investments, an African private investment firm known for its role in NBA Africa’s 2021 investment. Alongside her, Tunde Folawiyo, Chairman of Pave Investments, and Kwamena Afful, Founding Director, are also becoming part of the club’s ownership. Their collective presence strengthens San Diego FC’s mission to inspire and empower communities, with a strong focus on youth development through Right to Dream Academy, a football system that nurtures young talent.

San Diego FC Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour described Tems as a globally significant artist whose reach will introduce new audiences to the club’s vision. CEO Tom Penn highlighted how her passion for uplifting young people aligns perfectly with the club’s values, adding that her presence will help bridge the worlds of music, culture, and sport.

Tems, who was recently spotted courtside at the Knicks vs Celtics game in New York, shared her excitement about this new chapter. “Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I’m excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

With this move, she joins an esteemed group of Club Partners, including actress Issa Rae, World Cup winner Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and baseball star Manny Machado.

Watch Tems talk about the partnership below