Reinildo Mandava Joins Sunderland & Becomes First Mozambican in the Premier League

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of former Atlético Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava on a two-year contract, and for the 31-year-old, it’s the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.

Reinildo joins the newly promoted Premier League side on a free transfer after leaving Atlético Madrid, where he made over 100 appearances across all competitions. His last match for Diego Simeone’s side came just last month at the FIFA Club World Cup.

“It is a dream come true because it has always been my ambition to play in the Premier League – and I can’t wait to play for an historic club like Sunderland,” Reinildo said following the announcement.

The experienced left-back brings with him a wealth of top-flight experience. He was part of the Lille team that won the Ligue 1 title in 2021 and earned a place in the Ligue 1 Team of the Year. In Spain, he made 74 La Liga appearances for Atlético, helping the team to 18 clean sheets and impressing with his tackling and defensive duels.

Notably, Reinildo becomes the first Mozambican player ever to feature in the Premier League, a milestone he says motivates him even more.

“I’m excited to meet the team, to fight, and to give everything for the club,” he said. “I want to help, to give power to my team-mates, and share my experience in the dressing room. Above all else, I want to make people happy and I will give everything to make that happen.”

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman praised Reinildo’s character and quality, saying, “We feel he’s an ideal profile for our full-back position and his experience is a perfect fit for our squad composition… He’s highly motivated by this challenge and he has a personality I’m sure our supporters will connect with.”

Reinildo joins a growing list of summer signings for Sunderland, including Noah Sadiki, Habib Diarra, and Enzo Le Fée, whose loan move was made permanent.

For fans counting down the days: Sunderland’s top-flight return begins with a home clash against West Ham on August 16.