Tems Says She’s No Ordinary Girl and She’s Got Photos to Prove It

A plunging halter neckline, defined curls, and understated makeup—Tems shows how to make quiet luxury feel bold and modern.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tems/Instagram

Tems is giving us another reason to fall in love with her style. The singer shared a few photos from her recent performances on Instagram with the caption No ordinary girl, and this look proves exactly that.

She kept things simple but striking in a black halter top with a plunging V-neckline – the kind of piece that relies on clean lines and great styling to make its statement. It’s bold without trying too hard, and it frames her shoulders beautifully, giving that confident, laid-back cool Tems is known for.

Her hair was the real talking point. A curly bob with soft, defined coils that framed her face perfectly. If you look closely, you’ll notice neat cornrow details along the sides, adding a subtle but clever twist to the style.

Makeup stayed true to her understated vibe: warm bronzed skin, lashes that make her eyes pop, and a soft nude-pink lip that tied everything together. She rounded it off with small hoop earrings.

It’s the kind of outfit you can imagine wearing to dinner, a gig, or a late-night rooftop party. Tems has a way of making something as simple as a black top feel fresh and memorable, and this is one of those moments.

