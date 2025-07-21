The Family Photo from Seyi Vodi’s 50th You Can’t Stop Looking At

For his 50th birthday, Seyi Adekunle, better known as Seyi Vodi, did what any man who has built a fashion empire would do—he made it a family affair. The Nigerian fashion businessman, whose Vodi Group has dressed some of the country’s most stylish, chose to celebrate this milestone with a gathering of friends, colleagues and some of Nollywood’s finest.

While the celebration was intimate, it was filled with moments to remember. Among them is this stunning family portrait that captures the businessman with his wife and children, all dressed in perfectly coordinated traditional wear.

The portrait was striking in its simplicity—warm, elegant, and unmistakably personal. And then there was the detail that stood out in the portrait: the oversized tailor’s scissors placed beside him, a playful yet meaningful nod to the work that has defined his career.

The celebration, which brought together friends such as Funke Akindele, Obi Cubana, Ini Edo, Uzee Usman, and Kate Henshaw, reflected exactly what Seyi Vodi expressed in his own words: gratitude.

“I feel blessed and privileged to have been honoured by everyone, from far and wide. Glory to God,” he wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank my family—my wife and children, my siblings, parents, and extended family—for the love and support through these years. Though private, this was indeed a national event. Our green aso ebi couldn’t have been more apt, being the national colour. This was one for us all. Thank you.”

He also extended appreciation to his clients, who have trusted his craft over the years, calling their patronage one of the greatest gifts of his journey so far.