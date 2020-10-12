It was a Shutdown as Fluxx Celebrated Independence Day with an Urban Luxury Party



Whilst celebrating Nigeria at 60 this past Independence weekend, Fluxx; The Urban Luxury Party shutdown its second edition in grande style. Curated by Apitainment, entertainment and lifestyle brand founded by ApiBoi, Abuja based nightlife and PR controller.



The ambiance alone set the tone for the night, with striking poses at the photo booth and the black carpet entrance leading to the fashion runway, whilst partygoers enjoyed the mini-casino and snooker board, and striptease and fashion show. With live performances from SuperStar Davido & Omah Lay; other celebrity guests include Ehiz, Samantha Walsh, Seyi Vodi, Seyi Awolowo, CrossDboss, Timini, ajebutter22, Dj Obi.

Music Policy by the best of the best DJs in Nigeria, Dj Consequence, Dj Romie, Dj six7even, Dj Prince, Dj Barbie, and fast raising Dj Hippson. Hosted by Jake Gbama and MC fish.





With the motto for the night being – “Live now, worry later” – the party lit up the city leaving all who attended, on their feet, and all who didn’t, wishing that they had.









