It was a Shutdown as Fluxx Celebrated Independence Day with an Urban Luxury Party

The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) 2020: Introducing Toke Makinwa, Host for the First-ever TV & Virtual Event

To Celebrate World Beard Day 2020, Jameson Irish Whiskey unites Bearded Brothers across Nigeria

It's Double Celebration as Pepsi BBNaija Turn up Task Winners receive their Rewards + VVIP all-expense-paid trip to One Africa Music Fest

Spotted: Ini Edo, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Tacha at Tolu Bally's Intimate Birthday Dinner

#BBNaija's Erica Was Surprised By Her Friends In The Best Way

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Elozonam at the Private Screening of "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Register to attend Nigeria’s First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged 'Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020' | October 10th

Richfield Nigeria’s Groundbreaking Ceremony for its New Residential Housing Development Project in Abeokuta was a huge success

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on


Whilst celebrating Nigeria at 60 this past Independence weekend, Fluxx; The Urban Luxury Party shutdown its second edition in grande style. Curated by Apitainment, entertainment and lifestyle brand founded by ApiBoi, Abuja based nightlife and PR controller.


The ambiance alone set the tone for the night, with striking poses at the photo booth and the black carpet entrance leading to the fashion runway, whilst partygoers enjoyed the mini-casino and snooker board, and striptease and fashion show. With live performances from SuperStar Davido & Omah Lay; other celebrity guests include Ehiz, Samantha Walsh, Seyi Vodi, Seyi Awolowo, CrossDboss, Timini, ajebutter22, Dj Obi.

Music Policy by the best of the best DJs in Nigeria, Dj Consequence, Dj Romie, Dj six7even, Dj Prince, Dj Barbie, and fast raising Dj Hippson. Hosted by Jake Gbama and MC fish.


With the motto for the night being – “Live now, worry later” – the party lit up the city leaving all who attended, on their feet, and all who didn’t, wishing that they had.



For more information and future projects, follow @theapilifestyle and @apitainment on Instagram.

