The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The protests by Nigerian youths against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are still ongoing across the country and the world. There have been protests in Nigeria, as well as other countries across the world where Nigerians are. Everyone understands that this is an issue that affects us all.

It’s time to #EndSARS and #SARSMustEnd!

In photos, here’s what the protests have looked like…

***

***

All photos have been sourced from Twitter and Instagram. If the photo belongs to you and you wish to be credited, please reach out to us ([email protected]) and we will do so.

Related Topics:
Adesola Ade-Unuigbe

