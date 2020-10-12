Connect with us

Events Scoop

First Look: Shaffy Bello's Birthday Celebration was All Shades of Beautiful

Events Promotions

It was a Shutdown as Fluxx Celebrated Independence Day with an Urban Luxury Party

Events News

The #EndSARS Protests in Photos | #SARSMustEnd

Events

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) 2020: Introducing Toke Makinwa, Host for the First-ever TV & Virtual Event

Events Promotions

To Celebrate World Beard Day 2020, Jameson Irish Whiskey unites Bearded Brothers across Nigeria

Events Promotions

It's Double Celebration as Pepsi BBNaija Turn up Task Winners receive their Rewards + VVIP all-expense-paid trip to One Africa Music Fest

Events

Spotted: Ini Edo, Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, Tacha at Tolu Bally's Intimate Birthday Dinner

Events Scoop

#BBNaija's Erica Was Surprised By Her Friends In The Best Way

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Elozonam at the Private Screening of "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

Events Promotions

Register to attend Nigeria’s First Virtual Pitch Competition for Female Entrepreneurs tagged 'Mentoring Her Pitchathon 2020' | October 10th

Events

First Look: Shaffy Bello’s Birthday Celebration was All Shades of Beautiful

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nobody does it like Shaffy Bello! Who knew she was such a hot stepper?

The Nollywood actress celebrated her 50th birthday recently and it was all shades of amazing.

She danced, partied, and danced some more… Shaffy was indeed the life of the party. She effortlessly made 50 look super gorgeous!

A lot of her friends were present at the celebration, including Sola Sobowale, Kate Henshaw, Ireti Doyle, Chigul, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Abiola Segun-Williams, Bovi, and many more.

View this post on Instagram

When the celebrant @iamshaffybello arrived.

A post shared by abiola segun-williams (@segunwilliamsabiola) on

View this post on Instagram

@iamshaffybello

A post shared by abiola segun-williams (@segunwilliamsabiola) on

View this post on Instagram

And the celebrant changes @iamshaffybello

A post shared by abiola segun-williams (@segunwilliamsabiola) on

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline & @seginwilliamsabiola

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: All the Ways We Can Sustain the #SARSMustEnd Movement

#SARSMustEnd: All the Ways Nigerian Youths are Defying Their Parents by Protesting

Temi Olajide: 7 Discipline Methods that Don’t Work & What You Should Try Instead

Our #BellaNaijaMCM Feature this Week is Celebrating the Nigerian Youth for Making their Voices Heard | #SARSMustEnd

234Finance: How to Raise External Capital For Your Startup
Advertisement
css.php