First Look: Shaffy Bello’s Birthday Celebration was All Shades of Beautiful

Nobody does it like Shaffy Bello! Who knew she was such a hot stepper?

The Nollywood actress celebrated her 50th birthday recently and it was all shades of amazing.

She danced, partied, and danced some more… Shaffy was indeed the life of the party. She effortlessly made 50 look super gorgeous!

A lot of her friends were present at the celebration, including Sola Sobowale, Kate Henshaw, Ireti Doyle, Chigul, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Abiola Segun-Williams, Bovi, and many more.

Photo Credit: @bellanaijaonline & @seginwilliamsabiola