Forty & Fantastic! Padita Agu marks New Age in a Glam Way

#SarsMustEnd: All the New Protest Music Released in Response to Police Brutality & #EndSars

First Look: Shaffy Bello's Birthday Celebration was All Shades of Beautiful

Jemima Osunde Says These 3 Steps will Help You Start Your Day Right

#BBNaija's Erica Was Surprised By Her Friends In The Best Way

Yay! It’s Baby Number 2 for Kelly Rowland

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Elozonam at the Private Screening of "Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards"

These 11 African Queens are representing their Countries at the 2020 Miss Earth Beauty Pageant

Burna Boy, Rema, Master KG, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande get 2020 MTV EMA Nominations

Davido's Record Label terminates Artist Lil Frosh's Contract over Domestic Violence Allegations

Forty & Fantastic! Padita Agu marks New Age in a Glam Way

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Padita Agu turns 40 today!

She is one of Nigeria’s finest talents, actor extraordinaire. She is best recognized for having played the role of “Audrey” in the 2015 film “The Last 3 Digits” and for having starred in both “Shackles of Death” and “Shackles of Death 2“.

On the milestone celebration she said:

PADITA!

20 years an ACTOR

40 years a WOMAN

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME

To mark her new age, she had a beautiful photoshoot session with Adah Clarence (gottay), and she looks absolutely fabulous.

See all the photos below:

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

