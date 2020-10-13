Forty & Fantastic! Padita Agu marks New Age in a Glam Way

Padita Agu turns 40 today!

She is one of Nigeria’s finest talents, actor extraordinaire. She is best recognized for having played the role of “Audrey” in the 2015 film “The Last 3 Digits” and for having starred in both “Shackles of Death” and “Shackles of Death 2“.

On the milestone celebration she said:

PADITA! 20 years an ACTOR 40 years a WOMAN HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME

To mark her new age, she had a beautiful photoshoot session with Adah Clarence (gottay), and she looks absolutely fabulous.

See all the photos below: