#SarsMustEnd: All the New Protest Music Released in Response to Police Brutality & #EndSars

Dotman drops Powerful New Protest Record + Visuals "Naija (#EndSars)"

New Music: Bilo & DJ Kush - Contagious

New Music: Ajebo Hustlers feat. Davido - Barawo (Remix)

New Music: Shatta Wale - F*ck Sars

Rudeboy adresses Police Brutality with New Music "Oga"

Burna Boy talks Changing the African Narrative on Time's 2020 "Next Generation Leaders"

New Music: Headgurl - Closer

Rema goes Bald to Join the #EndSARS Protest

New Video: Sevyn Streeter feat. Davido - Kissez

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Tens of thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets to protests against police brutality and the killing of Nigerians by armed officers.

The national uprising has also inspired a number of music stars to jump in the studio and record new songs (or refashion older ones) to react and amplify the moment, as well as shine a light on the #EndSars and Police Brutality movement.

Check out some of the most recent protest songs:

Asa – 9 Lives

Dotman – Naija (#EndSars)

 

 

Shatta Wale – F*ck Sars

 

Rudeboy – Oga

Zoro – End Sars

Laycon – Fuck You (End Sars)

