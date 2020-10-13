SarsMustEnd: All the New Protest Music Released in Response to Police Brutality & #EndSars

Tens of thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets to protests against police brutality and the killing of Nigerians by armed officers.

The national uprising has also inspired a number of music stars to jump in the studio and record new songs (or refashion older ones) to react and amplify the moment, as well as shine a light on the #EndSars and Police Brutality movement.

Check out some of the most recent protest songs:

Asa – 9 Lives

Dotman – Naija (#EndSars)

Shatta Wale – F*ck Sars

Rudeboy – Oga

Zoro – End Sars

Laycon – Fuck You (End Sars)