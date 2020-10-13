Check out some of the most recent protest songs:
Music
#SarsMustEnd: All the New Protest Music Released in Response to Police Brutality & #EndSars
Tens of thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets to protests against police brutality and the killing of Nigerians by armed officers.
The national uprising has also inspired a number of music stars to jump in the studio and record new songs (or refashion older ones) to react and amplify the moment, as well as shine a light on the #EndSars and Police Brutality movement.
Asa – 9 Lives
Dotman – Naija (#EndSars)
Shatta Wale – F*ck Sars