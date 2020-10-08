Shaffy Bello is “50 with Grace” 🎉

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Veteran actress Shaffy Bello is aging like fine wine. The move star turns 50 years old today and she’s celebrating with gorgeous new photos on her social media page.

She says:

ITS ALL HERE…..
Right where I am.
The blessings, peace, abundance of joy.
Right at the top….the 5th floor and beyond.
I SEE IT. I RECEIVE IT.
IT HAS BEEN HANDED TO ME.
GLORY TO GOD. ❤️
Get ready to praise GOD with me.

In another post, she captioned, “50 with grace”.

See the new photos she posted below.

***

