Laide Bakare is ready with the Birthday Glow 🎉

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare is ready for a “bright positive mood” as she turns a year older on Wednesday 7th, October. She shared these beautiful photos on Instagram and wrote:

On this New year of my life, I’m ready for bright positive mood, high achievements, spiritual harmony, prosperity and Good health, I welcome New ideas, self Development and going to strive only for the the best HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME AND MY BIRTHDAY MATES

Photo credit: @laidebakare

