Laide Bakare is ready with the Birthday Glow 🎉
Nollywood actress Laide Bakare is ready for a “bright positive mood” as she turns a year older on Wednesday 7th, October. She shared these beautiful photos on Instagram and wrote:
On this New year of my life, I’m ready for bright positive mood, high achievements, spiritual harmony, prosperity and Good health, I welcome New ideas, self Development and going to strive only for the the best HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME AND MY BIRTHDAY MATES
FINALLYYY, it is my birthday… This day so many years ago, my parents received a bundle of joy that was on her way to being a well celebrated lady and a SUPERSTAR. I am happy that I am fulfilling my destiny and I am confident that there is more to come. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEEEEE!!!
Photo credit: @laidebakare
