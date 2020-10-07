Spotted: Nancy Isime, Sharon Ojong, Elozonam at the Private Screening of “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards”

The private screening for Kayode Kasum‘s film “Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” was held last night and so many actors graced the event.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” is a romantic-comedy about love, money and a 28-year-old lady whose only dream of getting married before 30 gets shattered a few days before her 29th birthday.

“Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards” stars Nancy Isime and Jide Kene as the lead characters with an explosive chemistry. The movie also stars Mawuli Gavor, Sharon Ooja, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Toyin Abraham, Uzor Arukwe and Koye Kekere-Ekun.

Some of the actors and TV Personalities who were at the event include Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja, Valerie Ike, Elozonam, Diane Russet, Diana Eneje, Ike Onyema, Sir Dee and Do2dtun.

Photo Credit: @filmhousecinemas