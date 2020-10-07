These 11 African Queens are representing their Countries at the 2020 Miss Earth Beauty Pageant

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

45 mins ago

 on

The official contestants for the 2020 Miss Earth beauty pageant have been unveiled and we are spotlighting our African queens.

This year, there are 11 African countries being represented and they are – Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The Miss Earth Pageant is an International Environmental Event channeling the beauty pageant entertainment industry as an effective tool to promote environmental awareness. Every year, 80 to 90 candidates from all over the world compete on beauty and knowledge of environmental issues. The pageant is a search for the most beautiful women of the Earth to serve as a role model dedicated to uphold the advocacy to preserve and restore Mother Earth.

Meet the 11 African representatives below.

***

Cameroon

Cote d’Ivoire

Ghana

Kenya

Liberia

Mauritius

Nigeria

Sierra Leone

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Photo Credit: @missearth

