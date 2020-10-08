Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Broda Shaggi’s Comedy Series “Shaggi Palava”

BN TV Music

Kaline's Cover of Wizkid & H.E.R's "Smile" Is Magical

BN TV

It's Mike’s First Baby Scan | Watch Episode 1 of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri"

BN TV Movies & TV

Girls Just Want To Have Fun! Watch Toke Makinwa & Tacha on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Career

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade has a Message for Young People working in the Creative Industry

BN TV

Dimma Umeh hilariously attempted a Nigerian Citizenship Test 😂

BN TV News

The 2020 Ondo State Governorship Debate between Akeredolu & Jegede is a Must Watch

BN TV Relationships

How Adanna & David Spice Up Their Relationship ❤️

BN TV

Lola OJ has Productivity Tips for Mums | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Here We Go with the Drama! Watch Episode 12 of "The Men's Club"

BN TV

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Broda Shaggi’s Comedy Series “Shaggi Palava”

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On episode 5 of Broda Shaggi‘s web series “Shaggi Palava“, Barrister Mike pays Shaggi a visit and he welcomes him the ‘shaggi way’.

The web series feature Broda Shaggi alongside Oladapo Jubril as Officer Woos, Chinedu Emmanuel (Nedu) as Alhaji Musa, Michael Sani as MC Lively, Prince White (Billionaire) as Chief, Asuama Inyang as Asuama, Mong Kalu (Monkals) as Etok and Aninyei Chinyere (Kendra) as Madam. “Shaggi Palava” was directed by Avalon Okpe.

Watch the episode below:

Episode 6 is titled “Police Agent“. On this episode, Broda Shaggi and Officer Woos plan to protect Billionaire to Hushpuppi’s Birthday.

Watch the episode below:

Episode 7 is titled “Relationships“. On this episode, Asuama moves from one relationship palava to another relationship palava.

Watch the episode  below:

Episode 8 is titled “Jealous Shaggi“. On this episode, shaggi gets jealous because Officer Woos is trying to woo Asuama.

Watch the episode below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Real Estate Investment will Meet All Your Needs

Cisi Eze: Forgiveness is Futile, Pay Attention to Healing

Chinenye Opeodu: Always Remember to Check In With Yourself

Wait! Women Need a Letter of Consent From their Husbands to Cut Their Hair?

Wunmi Adelusi: Building a Culture of Continuity
Advertisement
css.php