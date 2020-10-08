Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Broda Shaggi’s Comedy Series “Shaggi Palava”

On episode 5 of Broda Shaggi‘s web series “Shaggi Palava“, Barrister Mike pays Shaggi a visit and he welcomes him the ‘shaggi way’.

The web series feature Broda Shaggi alongside Oladapo Jubril as Officer Woos, Chinedu Emmanuel (Nedu) as Alhaji Musa, Michael Sani as MC Lively, Prince White (Billionaire) as Chief, Asuama Inyang as Asuama, Mong Kalu (Monkals) as Etok and Aninyei Chinyere (Kendra) as Madam. “Shaggi Palava” was directed by Avalon Okpe.

Watch the episode below:



Episode 6 is titled “Police Agent“. On this episode, Broda Shaggi and Officer Woos plan to protect Billionaire to Hushpuppi’s Birthday.

Watch the episode below:

Episode 7 is titled “Relationships“. On this episode, Asuama moves from one relationship palava to another relationship palava.

Watch the episode below:

Episode 8 is titled “Jealous Shaggi“. On this episode, shaggi gets jealous because Officer Woos is trying to woo Asuama.

Watch the episode below: