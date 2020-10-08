Connect with us

Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Starring Broda Shaggi, Sambasa Nzeribe & Alexandra Asogwa - Watch the Teaser for Forthcoming Film "The Robbery"

BN TV Comedy

Stephanie Isn't Happy with Abiodun's Refusal to Apologize on Episode 9 of "Therapy"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Find Out What's in For Papa Godspower on Episode 5 of “Mama and Papa Godspower“

BN TV Comedy

You Don't Want to Miss Episode 4 of Bovi's Comedy Series “Banana Republic”

Comedy Relationships Sweet Spot

Bovi & his Daughter Uyoyo are celebrating Major Milestones

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Abiodun isn't Very Happy with Stephanie's Diet Plan on this Episode of "Therapy"

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Papa Godspower gets himself in trouble on Episode 4 of "Mama and Papa Godspower"

BN TV Comedy

Ikorodu Bois' Remake of Davido's Single "Fem" is Pretty Hilarious & Creative

BN TV Comedy

It's a Battle Between Nigeria & Ghana on this Episode of “Banana Republic”

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Is Abiodun Really Cheating? Catch the New Episode of "Therapy"

Comedy

Starring Broda Shaggi, Sambasa Nzeribe & Alexandra Asogwa – Watch the Teaser for Forthcoming Film “The Robbery”

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Broda Shaggi has put out the teaser for his forthcoming film “The Robbery” which will be showing on YouTube on October 10.

“The Robbery” was written by Samuel A. Perry, produced by Shaggi Studios and directed by Abosi Ogba. The movie stars Samuel A. Perry as Shaggi, Oladipo Jubril as Woos, Victor Nwaogu as Small Stout, Sambasa Nzeribe as Spirit, Asogwa Alexandra as Virus, Poco Lee as Poco, Ayobami Alvin as Delay and Thelma Oyemonlan as Dispenser.

Watch the teaser below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Real Estate Investment will Meet All Your Needs

Cisi Eze: Forgiveness is Futile, Pay Attention to Healing

Chinenye Opeodu: Always Remember to Check In With Yourself

Wait! Women Need a Letter of Consent From their Husbands to Cut Their Hair?

Wunmi Adelusi: Building a Culture of Continuity
Advertisement
css.php