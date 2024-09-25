Gilmore’s Directorial Debut “The Struggles of Gilmore” Stars Broda Shaggi & Layi Wasabi | Watch the Teaser

Comedian and skit maker Gilmore is set to release his latest production, “The Struggles of Gilmore.” This project directed by Gilmore promises to resonate with audiences as it explores the relatable challenges and triumphs of everyday life.

In an Instagram post, Gilmore shared that his journey, filled with ups and downs, mirrors the experiences of many. As young adults navigate education, side hustles, and dreams, they often face hardships along the way. However, Gilmore highlights that perseverance and resilience ultimately lead to brighter days, more fulfilling days.

“The Struggles of Gilmore” takes you on a hilarious and thought-provoking journey. The cast incudes Broda Shaggi, Layi Wasabi, Lawrenz, Mbah, Asiwaju Lerry and more.

Catch a glimpse of the upcoming trailer below: