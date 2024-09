Ahead of the release of his upcoming album “Sui Generis,” Reminisce has released the performnace video for “Kupe,” the album’s opening track.

In the ‘Aktivated Session’ video, Reminisce delivers a powerful performance, rapping about his determination and unwavering commitment to his music. With lyrics that exude confidence and resilience, he asserts his presence in the industry and dismisses distractions.

