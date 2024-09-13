Reminisce & Bad Boy Timz Bring the Heat with “Up As Fxck”

In anticipation of his album “SIU GENERIS,” Nigerian rapper Reminisce has dropped a fresh single titled “Up As Fxck,” featuring the energetic Bad Boy Timz. The track offers a glimpse of what fans can expect from the forthcoming album.

“Up As Fxck” is a high-energy tune that highlights the seamless chemistry between the two artists. Bad Boy Timz delivers an unforgettable, catchy hook, while Reminisce lays down sharp, powerful verses.

Watch the visualiser below: