Afro-house Meets Amapiano in Niniola’s Third Album “Press Play”

Afro-house sensation Niniola has released a new album, “Press Play.”The album marks her third studio album after Colours and Sounds” and her debut “This is Me.”

The 14-track album blends amapiano with Niniola’s signature Afro-house style and features collaborations with a stellar lineup, including OSKIDO, Pheelz, Magicsticks, Akeem Adisa, Smangori, and Kah-Lo.

Earlier in the year, Niniola teased the album’s vibe with two singles: “Formula” featuring Pheelz, and “Level Up,” which dropped in May.

Stream the album below: