Niniola’s “Formula” feat. Pheelz is Your New Dancefloor Must-Have

As Niniola prepares for the release of her third album, she releases her second single of the year “Formula” featuring the singer and producer Pheelz.

“Formula” is an up-tempo dance record well tailored to keep you on the dancefloor, on the record you listen to NINIOLA & PHEELZ going back and forth with very sweet/melodic vocals.

“Happy & Dance that’s my theme for 2024 and you will hear it in all my records,” says Niniola. “I want people to be happy and remain on the dancefloor. So when you hear “Nini De…”, just know its a FULL party.”

