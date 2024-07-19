Connect with us

BN TV Music

Niniola's "Formula" feat. Pheelz is Your New Dancefloor Must-Have

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez Ignites Passion with New Single "Fire on Me"

BN TV Movies & TV

Meet the Star Behind Sharleen: Rayxia Ojo Talks "Supacell" & Her Nigerian Roots

BN TV Career

Ikomboy Talks Music, Success & Life in Dubai on the "Road To Success" Podcast

BN TV Music

Ayo Maff Drops New Single & Music Video "Last Week"

BN TV Music

D'banj Takes Us to Senegal with "Worthy" feat. Youssou N'dour & Chechi Sarai

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML Puts a New Spin on "Everyday" with an Acoustic Live Session

BN TV Living Style TRAVEL

Discover Nigeria's Finest Summer Vacation Must-Haves for Uber-Chic Women

BN TV Movies & TV

Stan & Blessing Nze Share their Self-Care Routines with Osas Ighodaro on "Spa With Osas"

BN TV Music

"The Hardest Part Was Self-Conviction" - Young Jonn on Transitioning from a Producer to a Performing Artist

BN TV

Niniola’s “Formula” feat. Pheelz is Your New Dancefloor Must-Have

Avatar photo

Published

33 seconds ago

 on

As Niniola prepares for the release of her third album, she releases her second single of the year “Formula” featuring the singer and producer Pheelz.

“Formula” is an up-tempo dance record well tailored to keep you on the dancefloor, on the record you listen to NINIOLA & PHEELZ going back and forth with very sweet/melodic vocals.

“Happy & Dance that’s my theme for 2024 and you will hear it in all my records,” says Niniola. “I want people to be happy and remain on the dancefloor. So when you hear “Nini De…”, just know its a FULL party.”

Watch the lyric video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity
css.php