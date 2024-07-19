Watch Davido, BoyPee, Hyce & Brown Joel in Music Video of “Ogechi” Remix

Connect with us

BN TV

The official video for the remix of “Ogechi,” the hit track by BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel featuring Davido, has dropped. Produced by Adeola Omooba, the video brings the song’s lyrics to life.

The song itself is a declaration of love, with the artists vying for the affection of a woman named Ogechi. They shower her with compliments and promises of commitment, all while facing whispers of doubt.

Directed by Dammy Twitch, the video unfolds in a picturesque village setting. The scene opens with a town crier’s announcement – the king’s sons have returned, and a royal bride selection is imminent. We then see Davido take on the role of the king, while BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel, his sons, embark on their quest to choose their brides

Watch below:

