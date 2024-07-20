Tony Elumelu Connects with Music Icons, ASAP Rocky & REMA, at Paris Fashion Week | WATCH

Connect with us

Nigerian mogul, Tony O. Elumelu (TOE) has shaken up the internet with a lovely video of his meet-up with Afrobeats Star REMA and Rap star A$AP Rocky during Paris Fashion Week. Tony arrived at the meet-up venue in an all-black ensemble featuring a nice black jacket and pants on a pair of white Crocs. He accessorised with a black crossbody bag and bone.

He first met with REMA who was well suited in black layered with a white shirt, paired with dress shoes and jewellery including bold silver rim earrings and piercings. Shortly after, TOE and REMA were seen with A$AP Rocky who paired a striped shirt and tie with jeans, a black blazer and dark goggles. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

CREDITS

Video: @tonyoelumelu
Music: @heisrema

The fun doesn't stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

