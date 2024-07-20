Connect with us

Ugochi Iwuaba Unveils Debut Ready-to-Wear Collection at Runway 40 Fashion Gala

Ugochi Iwuaba Unveils Debut Ready-to-Wear Collection at Runway 40 Fashion Gala

With a sold-out Runway 40 Fashion Gala as her stage, Nigerian designer Ugochi Iwuaba, renowned for her opulent,ethnic-infused couture, introduced her inaugural ready-to-wear collection. Hosted by media personality Abena Akuaba at the historic San Diego Air & Space Museum, the event was a dazzling celebration of Iwuaba’s 40th birthday and the exciting evolution of her design brand.


The RTW collection, a vibrant fusion of African heritage and Western influences, included womenswear, menswear and children’s wear. Iwuaba’s signature use of bold colours, intricate patterns, and luxurious fabrics like aso-oke was evident throughout. Standout pieces included streetwear puffer sets in African prints, a tailored aso-oke suit for men, a flowing silk gown with hand-painted motifs, elegantly structured blazers with traditional embroidery, and a delicate floral pant set.

With this collection, I wanted to create wearable pieces that celebrate the beauty and diversity of African culture while incorporating modern design elements, said Iwuaba.

These are clothes I would wear every day. I’m excited by the positive response and can’t wait to see how customers style them.

The Runway 40 Fashion Gala provided a platform for Iwuaba to introduce her RTW line to a global audience and connect with potential buyers and collaborators.

Ugochi has shown her work at the New York Fashion Week, the London Fashion Week and the San Diego Fashion Week. Her designs have been worn by Toni Braxton, KMichelle, Yemi Alade, Nina Parker and many more. Her designs have made it to the best-dressed list at the MET Gala and the premiere of Black Panther.

Watch Runway 40 here

Stay connected with Ugochi Iwuaba:
Instagram: @ugochiiwuaba @ugochiscloset
TikTok: @ugochiiwuaba
Facebook: Ugochi Iwuaba
LinkedIn: Ugochi Iwuaba
X: @ugochiiwuaba
Email: [email protected]

