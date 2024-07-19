TECNO Champions Youth Talent with Lagos Pitch Revamp Project

Connect with us

Events

Published

Published

3 mins ago

 on

A new era of sports development in Lagos has begun as TECNO and the Lagos State Sports Commission join forces to transform a local football pitch. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today marks the commencement of a project that aims to nurture young football talents and create a sustainable sports ecosystem in the community

Lagos, the city of aquatic splendour, plays a pivotal role in this ambitious initiative. The signing ceremony, witnessed by key stakeholders, members of the Lagos State Sports Commission, and various government agencies, signifies a new era for grassroots football in Nigeria. This project embodies TECNO’s dedication to impactful change through technology and community-driven campaigns.

Chidi Okonkwo, Managing Director of Transsion Holdings, expressed the essence of this initiative, stating,

The signing of this MOU is a declaration of not only interest but also a commitment from TECNO. Just like our mantra, TECNO will Stop at Nothing to ensure that every Nigerian and Lagos talent is empowered to fulfil their potential through technology and impactful campaigns such as this.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, expressed delight with the project, stating,

Lagos helps dreams come alive, and this gesture from TECNO is giving flight to the dreams of stardom of the average Lagos boy or girl who wants to be the next Victor Osimhen or Asisat Oshoala.

Sparked by the triumph and enthusiasm of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, this project demonstrates TECNO’s belief in the power of football to inspire and unite communities. The project aims to revitalise 100 football pitches across Africa, with Lagos being the first beneficiary. These efforts will transform overlooked grounds into vibrant, safe spaces where young footballers can hone their skills and chase their dreams.

As the first of many such initiatives across Africa, this project sets the stage for impactful changes that resonate beyond the football pitch. TECNO’s commitment to enhancing football infrastructure reflects a genuine effort to bring about meaningful transformation, one pitch at a time.

The journey to nurturing Africa’s football stars starts here. TECNO’s partnership with the Lagos State Sports Commission marks the first step in transforming underutilized spaces into platforms for greatness. Be part of this inspiring journey by following TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

