Connect with us

Movies & TV Promotions

Watch 'Shopaholic' Episode 3 – KieKie’s Best African Fabric Haul at Patrick Ayanski

BN TV Movies & TV

Stan & Blessing Nze Share their Self-Care Routines with Osas Ighodaro on "Spa With Osas"

Movies & TV Scoop

"We’re never too old for love” - Daniel Francis on His Role as Lord Anderson in ‘Bridgerton’

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

"I Created 'Supacell' to Inspire & Raise Awareness on Sickle Cell" - Rapman on 'Supacell'

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ted Makanjuaola & Stephanie Dadet Among Four Nigerians Selected for African Creative TV Residency

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Diane Russet & Koye Kekere-Ekun in Episode 7 of "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Power, Betrayal & Legacy... Watch the Trailer of Bolanle Austen-Peters' "House of Ga'a"

Movies Movies & TV

Ayoola Ayolola Joins Cast of Haitian Political Thriller "Killing of a Nation"

Inspired Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Celebrating 82 Years: The Man, The Voice, The Legend - A Look at Olu Jacobs' Illustrious Career

Movies & TV Scoop

Seeking Closure... Oluchi & Ilo Tell Us About MTV Base's New Reality Show "Ghosted"

Movies & TV

Watch ‘Shopaholic’ Episode 3 – KieKie’s Best African Fabric Haul at Patrick Ayanski

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Join KieKie as she explores the world of Patrick Ayanski, discovering a stunning array of silks, chiffons, jerseys, and more! She explores African textiles’ vibrant and colorful world, perfect for creating beautiful and unique fashion statements. From luxurious silk fabrics to stylish chiffon and jersey, learn how to style these amazing fabrics and get inspired by KieKie’s top picks.

“Shopaholic” takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location.

The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 will venture into various countries, cities, and towns. Viewers are encouraged to share their local shopping recommendations with the host.

New episodes premiere every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel. Viewers are invited to subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series to stay updated. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore and shop along, discovering the vibrant retail landscape of Nigeria!

Weekly episodes are also available in French

Follow & Subscribe
For Sponsorship or information contact:
Lady Laide Films Ltd.
Laide Daramola CEO

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling Dad Jokes in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity
css.php