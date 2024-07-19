Watch ‘Shopaholic’ Episode 3 – KieKie’s Best African Fabric Haul at Patrick Ayanski

Join KieKie as she explores the world of Patrick Ayanski, discovering a stunning array of silks, chiffons, jerseys, and more! She explores African textiles’ vibrant and colorful world, perfect for creating beautiful and unique fashion statements. From luxurious silk fabrics to stylish chiffon and jersey, learn how to style these amazing fabrics and get inspired by KieKie’s top picks.

“Shopaholic” takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. From fashion to gadgets, she guides the audience through her favorite picks, offering an insider’s perspective on each location.

The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures. Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and Season 3 will venture into various countries, cities, and towns. Viewers are encouraged to share their local shopping recommendations with the host.

New episodes premiere every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel. Viewers are invited to subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series to stay updated. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore and shop along, discovering the vibrant retail landscape of Nigeria!

Weekly episodes are also available in French

