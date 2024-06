Nigerian superstar Davido adds his flavour to the trending song “Ogechi” in a remix released just before his wedding.

The original track, by BoyPee, Hyce, and Brown Joel, has been heating TikTok and Nigerian airwaves, and this new version featuring Davido will surely be a hit. Not only is the timing perfect for a celebratory vibe, but “Ogechi” is a love song with a special connection to Davido’s wife.

Listen to the track below: