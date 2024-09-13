Love on Call: DJames & Crayon Team Up for Romantic Single “Avalay”

DJ and music producer DJames teams up with singer-songwriter Crayon for their latest single, “Avalay.” The track is about love, commitment, and devotion in a romantic relationship. The title, “Avalay,” playfully riffs on the word “available,” capturing the artist’s promise to always be present for his lover whenever she calls.

In the song, the artist expresses an unwavering commitment, calling the woman the key to his heart. His lyrics reveal the depth of his devotion, underscoring how much he cherishes her presence and the profound impact she has on his life.

He passionately expresses his desire to be near her, requesting her location, and highlighting that he’s both emotionally and financially ready to showcase their relationship to the world.

Watch the music video below