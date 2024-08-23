Connect with us

Falz & Crayon Explore Love in “How Many” Music Video

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Falz has dropped the music video for his track “How Many,” featuring singer-songwriter Crayon.

As the opening track on his newly released EP “Before the Feast,” “How Many” explores a man’s struggle to prove his love through material gestures, questioning how many acts or financial offerings it takes to truly demonstrate his affection. “How many transfers I go do to show you that I love you?,” he asks.

The track is produced by Aykbeat, with the video directed by Jyde Ajala.

Watch the video below:

