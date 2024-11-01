Connect with us

BN TV Music

Feel the Love in Crayon & Young Jonn's New Single "You"

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML & Spinall Bring the Party to Life with "Wande's Bop" Visualiser

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

Ufuoma McDermott’s Journey to Healing & Hope Will Inspire You | #WithChude

BN TV Music

'This Kind Love Na Sweet Jollof'–Davido & YG Marley’s "Awuke" is the Perfect Weekend Jam

BN TV Movies & TV

It’s Here! The Smart Money Woman Season 2 Brings All the Drama, Glow-Ups & Sisterhood Goals We Love

BN TV Music

Alex Iwobi’s Got a New Game—Music! Watch "Wat’s Luv?" Now

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Brings the Essence of Royalty to "Ki Lo Wa Wa"—Watch the Video

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

"Society Should Not Decide for You"— Emem Ime Okwuche on Why Women Need to Be More Assertive | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Scoop

Get the Scoop on Keke Palmer’s New Book, "Master of Me" & Her Journey Through Fame

BN TV Culture Events Music News Style

Mega-Star Power: Davido, Tubo, Lai Labode & More Light Up the Runway for Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week | Watch the Full Show Now on BNTV

BN TV

Feel the Love in Crayon & Young Jonn’s New Single “You”

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Crayon is back on the scene with a love anthem that’s sure to get you in your feelings. His latest single, “You,” features none other than Jiggy himself, Young Jonn.

After the success of “Tete,” Crayon is stepping up his game, blending Afrobeats and R&B in this track produced by the talented London. The result is a jam that beautifully captures that sweet, head-over-heels love.

With catchy lines like “Cannot stop thinking of you,” Crayon paints a picture of that irresistible love that leaves you obsessed—in the best way.

Watch the music video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php