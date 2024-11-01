Feel the Love in Crayon & Young Jonn’s New Single “You”

Crayon is back on the scene with a love anthem that’s sure to get you in your feelings. His latest single, “You,” features none other than Jiggy himself, Young Jonn.

After the success of “Tete,” Crayon is stepping up his game, blending Afrobeats and R&B in this track produced by the talented London. The result is a jam that beautifully captures that sweet, head-over-heels love.

With catchy lines like “Cannot stop thinking of you,” Crayon paints a picture of that irresistible love that leaves you obsessed—in the best way.

Watch the music video below: