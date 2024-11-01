Connect with us

Ufuoma McDermott’s Journey to Healing & Hope Will Inspire You | #WithChude

Ufuoma McDermott's Journey to Healing & Hope Will Inspire You | #WithChude

Published

5 hours ago

 on

On this episode of #WithChude, actress and filmmaker Ufuoma McDermott opens up about her life-changing journey with Stage 4 kidney disease, sharing her inspiring story of survival and resilience that she kept private until now.

After losing her younger brother to chronic kidney disease, Ufuoma faced her own diagnosis—Stage 3 kidney disease—after years of quietly dealing with the condition. When her doctors urged her to slow down for her health, she initially hoped to negotiate a little more time. However, she soon learned she had progressed to Stage 4, the final stage.

Reflecting on this challenging period, Ufuoma told Chude Jideonwo, “For six months, I couldn’t move. I couldn’t work. I couldn’t gain any weight. I truly thought it was the end.” She revealed that her condition worsened due to the prolonged use of painkillers.

Now on the road to recovery, Ufuoma has embraced a fresh outlook on life and a stronger commitment to self-care. She also shared for the first time how she balances her work in Nigeria with family life abroad, appreciating the privacy it has brought her.

Watch the inspiring interview below:

 

Related Topics:
