‘This Kind Love Na Sweet Jollof’–Davido & YG Marley’s “Awuke” is the Perfect Weekend Jam

You know what time it is—New Music Friday! Nothing gets us hyped like a fresh drop, and Davido is back, blessing us with his first official single of the year, “Awuke.” If you’re ready for a weekend vibe, this one’s for you.

In “Awuke,” Davido brings his signature energy with lines like, “Your body fire, oh baby whine am joor.” The song is all about that intense, fiery love that’s impossible to resist, as he sings, “This kind love na sweet Jollof, and I dey knock for your door.” Plus, he’s got YG Marley on board, who adds a sultry verse that takes the vibe even higher.

Produced by Mikababeatz and Marvey Muzique, “Awuke” has that perfect beat blend that’ll make you want to “move body like Poco joor.” It’s a track that’s ready to hit your playlist and stay on repeat.

Watch the music video below: