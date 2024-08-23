Connect with us

BN TV

Omah Lay Talks “Moving,” “Holy Ghost” & Afrobeats on the Zach Sang Show

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Omah Lay recently appeared on the Zach Sang Show to delve into his latest track, “Moving,” from his forthcoming album, “Clarity of Mind.”

“Moving” explores the themes of escapism, the relentless passage of time, and the quest for moments that surpass materialistic value. The chorus, with its repetitive line “I’ve been moving,” evokes a sense of constant motion or unease, potentially mirroring the artist’s journey or struggles.

The lyrics convey a yearning to escape life’s pressures, as illustrated by references to fleeing from sirens and facing “likkle drama.” The song also emphasises the importance of experiences and connections that money can’t buy, highlighting their enduring value.

During his chat with Dan Zolot and Zach Sang, Omah Lay also opened up about his hit single “Holy Ghost,” the commercialisation of Afrobeats, the creative process behind “Boy Alone,” his first experience with an earthquake, and more.

Watch the video below:

Watch “Moving” music video below:

