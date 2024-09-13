Omah Lay Drops Lyric Video for “Moving” Ahead of New Album

Connect with us

In anticipation of his sophomore album “Clarity of Mind,” Omah Lay has dropped the lyric video for his latest single, “Moving.” The track explores growth, detachment, and the weight of life’s pressures.

The song’s chorus, built around the repeated phrase “I’ve been moving,” is a metaphor for his ongoing journey—physically, mentally, and emotionally. As time slips away, Omah Lay reflects on the fast pace of life, noting how it leaves little room for assurances or certainty.

Through his lyrics, he explores how some experiences and emotions are “thicker than metals,” alluding to the deep, invaluable moments in life that money can’t buy. He highlights the importance of real connections and staying grounded in meaningful experiences.

At the same time, Omah Lay hints at the need for release—urging us to enjoy life, take breaks, and escape, even momentarily, through highs.

Watch the lyric video below:

