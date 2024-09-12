“The Prettiest Lil Thing”: Cardi B Introduces Her Newborn Daughter in Adorable Photos

Connect with us

Cardi B is a new mum once again. The rapper just shared the first photos of her baby girl giving fans a glimpse of her family’s precious moments at the hospital.

“The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24 💖💖💖,” Cardi captioned her Instagram photos which featured photos with Offset, and their children: Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

In the pictures, Cardi B is seen cradling her newborn while lying in a hospital bed. The baby, wrapped in a soft blanket and wearing a pink beanie, looks peaceful in her mother’s arms. Cardi, never to be caught unfresh even after a baby delivery, adds a bit of glam to the hospital setting with layers of bling on her wrist.

Just over a month ago, on August 1st, Cardi B announced her pregnancy with a stunning rooftop photoshoot. Draped in a red dress and fur, she lovingly cradled her baby bump, expressing joy and gratitude for this new chapter in her life.

See the beautiful family photos of Cardi B and her newborn at the hospital below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

