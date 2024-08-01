Cardi B is Expecting Baby Number 3! See Her Stunning Rooftop Photos

Cardi B is expecting another baby. The Grammy-winning American rapper announced her pregnancy today, sharing stunning rooftop photos on Instagram, where she cradles her baby bump. Cardi expressed her excitement and gratitude for this new chapter. She shared a heartfelt message about the joy and renewed purpose the baby has brought to her life saying,

With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!