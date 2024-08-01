Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cardi B is Expecting Baby Number 3! See Her Stunning Rooftop Photos

Music Scoop

“Sonorous, Enigmatic and Enchanting” — Godwin Obaseki, Oby Ezekwesili Honour the Life of Onyeka Onwenu

Inspired Scoop

Hilda Baci, Burna Boy, Elsa Majimbo & More Creators Among TikTok's Visionary Voices Africa Honourees

News Scoop

Meet Ese Ukpeseraye: The Cyclist Making History as Nigeria's First Olympic Representative

BN TV Culture Events Scoop

See How #TeamNigeria Showed Up at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Events News Scoop

Tobi Amusan Named Nigeria’s Flagbearer for 2024 Paris Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Bonang Matheba Launches New Reality Show "B'dazzled by Bonang"

Movies & TV Scoop

"We’re never too old for love” - Daniel Francis on His Role as Lord Anderson in ‘Bridgerton’

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

It's a Decade of Love! Jude & Ify Okoye Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Ted Makanjuaola & Stephanie Dadet Among Four Nigerians Selected for African Creative TV Residency

Scoop

Cardi B is Expecting Baby Number 3! See Her Stunning Rooftop Photos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Cardi B is expecting another baby. The Grammy-winning American rapper announced her pregnancy today, sharing stunning rooftop photos on Instagram, where she cradles her baby bump. Cardi expressed her excitement and gratitude for this new chapter. She shared a heartfelt message about the joy and renewed purpose the baby has brought to her life saying,

With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!

Cardi B and her partner, Offset, already have two children: their 6-year-old daughter Kulture and their 2-year-old son Wave.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing

Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work & Life in Dubai”

Smart Emmanuel: How to Navigate Distractions in the Digital Age

Mfonobong Inyang: David’s Divine Leadership versus Saul’s Ceremonial Rule
css.php