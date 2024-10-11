Cardi B Served Lewks and Hawt New Mum Bod at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B was booked and busy flitting from show to show from one stunning look to the next during Paris Fashion Week. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B’s glamorous appearance in Paris just weeks after the arrival of her baby girl reminds fans that she is the true showstopper, any time, any day.

Liquid Gold for Rabanne’s Show

She made a major statement in a Paco Rabanne liquid gold metallic tassel dress from the brand’s SS24 collection. The head-turning dress features intricate detailing and a flowing silhouette, paying homage to Paco Rabanne’s iconic metal mesh designs.

Peekaboo at Mugler’s Show

She played peekaboo at Mugler’s SS 2025 show, sporting a bold bowl cut with a striking middle part and a black mini dress with architectural cutouts.

Furry in Emerald for Balmain’s Show

She wore a furry emerald coat paired with high platform heels. She cinched her waist with a belt featuring a crystal-encrusted buckle for Olivier Rousteing for Balmain‘s show.

Sharp and Edgy for Rick Owens’ Show

She wore a sharp-shouldered Rick Owens ensemble in brown wool featuring a long dress with a train and a coat over the look paired with gloves for the brand’s runway show.

Fierce in Fur for Alexander McQueen’s Show

She spotted a monochrome look, making another fur statement in a custom long-sleeved midi dress with a sumptuous faux fur coat from the waist to the collar.

Sultry Dress for Messika’s Show

She rocked an armless sultry black dress with a train to Messika‘s high jewellery show.

Graffiti Punk Energy for Vivienne Westwood’s Show

She looked hot in a graffiti print corset and mini skirt for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s show. She styled a fishnet catsuit underneath, completing her look with a miniature handbag and black platform boots.

Credits:

Bellastylista: @iamcardib

Hair: @iamdavontae

Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua

Stylist: @kollincarter

Photo: @coraliewaterlot

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!