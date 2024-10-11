Connect with us

Beauty Style

Cardi B Served Lewks and Hawt New Mum Bod at Paris Fashion Week

Beauty Style

Toke Makinwa Rocked a Two Toned Masterpiece by House of Dova for Her Second Look at BBNaija Season Finale

Beauty Inspired

Coréon Dú’s "African Beauty" Documentary to Premiere at BAFTA-Qualifying BUFF & AFRIFF

Beauty Style

Tolu Bally's Chic Birthday Look is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True!

Beauty Promotions

Beauty and Fragrance Connoisseur Muinat Kosoko Opens Mirrors Beauty Flagship Store in Lagos and Online Store

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Cultural Chic: Chidimma Adetshina is a Beauty to Behold in White for Nigeria’s Independence

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Strutting with Star Power, Thuso Mbedu Owned the L'Oréal Le Défilé Runway for Black Girls | WATCH

Beauty

These Chic Styles Will Elevate How You Rock Your Kinky Twists | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

Beauty

Check Out These Stunning Beauty Looks From #HerMoneyHerPower Event

Beauty

Cardi B Served Lewks and Hawt New Mum Bod at Paris Fashion Week

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Cardi B was booked and busy flitting from show to show from one stunning look to the next during Paris Fashion Week. Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B’s glamorous appearance in Paris just weeks after the arrival of her baby girl reminds fans that she is the true showstopper, any time, any day.

Liquid Gold for Rabanne’s Show

She made a major statement in a Paco Rabanne liquid gold metallic tassel dress from the brand’s SS24 collection. The head-turning dress features intricate detailing and a flowing silhouette, paying homage to Paco Rabanne’s iconic metal mesh designs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Peekaboo at Mugler’s Show

She played peekaboo at Mugler’s SS 2025 show, sporting a bold bowl cut with a striking middle part and a black mini dress with architectural cutouts. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kollin Carter (@kollincarter)

Furry in Emerald for Balmain’s Show

She wore a furry emerald coat paired with high platform heels. She cinched her waist with a belt featuring a crystal-encrusted buckle for Olivier Rousteing for Balmain‘s show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Sharp and Edgy for Rick Owens’ Show

She wore a sharp-shouldered Rick Owens ensemble in brown wool featuring a long dress with a train and a coat over the look paired with gloves for the brand’s runway show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Fierce in Fur for Alexander McQueen’s Show

She spotted a monochrome look, making another fur statement in a custom long-sleeved midi dress with a sumptuous faux fur coat from the waist to the collar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Sultry Dress for Messika’s Show

She rocked an armless sultry black dress with a train to Messika‘s high jewellery show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

 

Graffiti Punk Energy for Vivienne Westwood’s Show

She looked hot in a graffiti print corset and mini skirt for Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s show. She styled a fishnet catsuit underneath, completing her look with a miniature handbag and black platform boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

 

Credits:

Bellastylista: @iamcardib
Hair: @iamdavontae
Makeup: @erika_lapearl_mua
Stylist: @kollincarter
Photo: @coraliewaterlot

 

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php