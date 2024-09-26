Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne’s PFW Show | WATCH

Cardi B arrived Rabanne‘s SS25 show during Paris Fashion Week looking all yum in gold.

Styled by Kollin Carter, the new mum made a major statement in a Paco Rabanne liquid gold metallic tassel dress from the brand’s SS24 collection. The head-turning dress features intricate detailing and a flowing silhouette, paying homage to Paco Rabanne’s iconic metal mesh designs, which have been worn by fashion legends from Jane Fonda to Audrey Hepburn.

Following her fashion bomb moment at the Met Gala this year and her net-breaking baby announcement lewks, Cardi B’s glamorous appearance in Paris just weeks after the arrival of her baby girl reminds fans that she is the true showstopper, any time, any day! Hit the ▶ button below to watch the rap star through Moh‘s lens:

Her full mummy curves, glowing skin, flawless facebeat, and complementary hairdo tied up this look well. As said by BNers in the comments section, it’s giving LIONESS and we’re here for it.

What A Golden Comeback!

Filmed & edited by @mohtohsoh