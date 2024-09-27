Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Were Power Couple Chic at the Bottega Veneta After-Party in Milan | WATCH

Fashion witnessed another iconic moment as Bad Gal Riri and A$AP Rocky graced the Bottega Veneta after-party during Milan Fashion Week, enthralling fans with their stylish appearance.

Walking arm-in-arm, the lovely couple were outfitted head-to-toe in Bottega Veneta. Rihanna, who wasn’t at the main show, made sure to turn heads in a buttery mini dress paired with a luxurious ivory woven leather coat, looping fur, and checkered Intrecciato sandals.

A$AP Rocky (who had sat front row at the main show) exuded cool confidence in a cropped plaid jacket layered over a striped button-up shirt of matching colours, and classic jean trousers. He paired his stunning ensemble outfit with chunky leather boots, and Bottega’s Sardine bag in a bold red-and-yellow snake print.

The couple’s coordinated yet individualistic looks showcased their shared love for fashion and ability to elevate any outfit without breaking a sweat, little wonder they’ve won as one of the world’s most stylish couples. Hit the ▶ button below to watch the power couple through the lens of Lara Volpato:

Video: @hey_imlara