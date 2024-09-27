Style
Epic Fashion! “Lisabi” Cast Steps Out in Regal Style for the Film’s Premiere
The premiere of “Lisabi“, the epic historical film, was nothing short of a royal affair, as the cast stepped out in stunning, regal outfits that echoed the grand theme of the movie. From richly adorned agbadas to intricately designed dresses, the evening was a visual spectacle that celebrated the film’s heritage and the timeless legacy it portrays.
Executive produced by Adedimeji Lateef, produced by Adebimpe Lateef, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, “Lisabi” tells the powerful story of Lisabi, a revered figure from Igbehin, born in the Egba village of Itoku. Lisabi led the Egba people in their courageous battle for independence from the tyranny of the Alaafin of Oyo, whose empire ruled over much of Yorubaland.
The film boasts an all-star cast, including Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Itele Yekini, Ibrahim Chattah, Juliana Olayode, Olumide Oworu, Mr Macaroni, Eniola Ajao, Gabriel Afolayan, Roseline Omokhoa Afije (Liqourose), and Adedimeji Lateef himself.
See the stunning looks from the “Lisabi” premiere below:
Mo Bimpe
View this post on Instagram
Ibrahim Itele Yekini
View this post on Instagram
Roseline Omokhoa Afije (Liqourose)
View this post on Instagram
Ibrahim Chattah
View this post on Instagram
Juliana Olayode
View this post on Instagram
Eniola Ajao
View this post on Instagram
Mr Macaroni
View this post on Instagram