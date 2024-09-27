Mercy Aigbe, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye & More Bring Traditional Elegance to “Farmer’s Bride” Premiere | See the Looks

Nigerian movie stars and celebrities never miss a beat when it comes to turning heads at movie premieres, and the premiere of “Farmer’s Bride” was no exception.

The red carpet was a feast for the eyes as guests arrived in exquisite traditional Nigerian attire. Asooke, lace, and yarn were showcased in a variety of styles, from classic buba and iro to elegant agbada and flowing gowns

Written by Jack’enneth Opukeme and set in 1980s Ibadan, “Farmer’s Bride,” follows a dramatic tale of love, betrayal, and supernatural vengeance. The film stars Femi Branch, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele and Wumi Toriola. At the centre of the story is Odun, a wealthy but lonely farmer who, in his twilight years, decides to marry a young bride, Funmi. Forced into the marriage by her mother, Tundun, Funmi struggles in her loveless union, slipping deeper into despair. The premiere was alive with music, joy, and dazzling outfits as the cast and guests stepped out in true style.

Check out the stunning looks from the evening below:

Gbubemi Ejeye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gbubemi Ejeye (@thegbubemiejeye)

Tobi Bakare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

Mercy Aigbe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

Sheggz Olusemo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheggz Olusemo (@sheggzolusemo)

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANITA ASUOHA (@realwarripikin)

Francis Ben

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frances Chinasa Nwosu Ben (@francessben)

Ebunoluwa Dosumu