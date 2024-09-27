Connect with us

Mercy Aigbe, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye & More Bring Traditional Elegance to "Farmer’s Bride" Premiere | See the Looks

Epic Fashion! "Lisabi" Cast Steps Out in Regal Style for the Film’s Premiere

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Were Power Couple Chic at the Bottega Veneta After-Party in Milan | WATCH

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

Showmax's Style Magnate is an All-New Fashion and Design Competition | WATCH

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 231

Henrietta Victor Thompson's Stunning Office-to-Outing Lewks Take Over 'BN Style Your Curves'

Temi Otedola’s Runway Walk at L’Oréal Paris Défilé is a Moment of African Beauty | Watch Her Strut!

#HerMoneyHerPower Event Dress Code Said "Monied" & Guests Turned Up Looking Fashionably Rich

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Shows Us How It’s Done in This Lilac ATAFO Suit on BBNaija9

Nigerian movie stars and celebrities never miss a beat when it comes to turning heads at movie premieres, and the premiere of “Farmer’s Bride” was no exception.

The red carpet was a feast for the eyes as guests arrived in exquisite traditional Nigerian attire. Asooke, lace, and yarn were showcased in a variety of styles, from classic buba and iro to elegant agbada and flowing gowns

Written by Jack’enneth Opukeme and set in 1980s Ibadan, “Farmer’s Bride,” follows a dramatic tale of love, betrayal, and supernatural vengeance. The film stars Femi Branch, Tobi Bakre, Gbubemi Ejeye, Mercy Aigbe, Efe Irele and Wumi Toriola. At the centre of the story is Odun, a wealthy but lonely farmer who, in his twilight years, decides to marry a young bride, Funmi. Forced into the marriage by her mother, Tundun, Funmi struggles in her loveless union, slipping deeper into despair. The premiere was alive with music, joy, and dazzling outfits as the cast and guests stepped out in true style.

Check out the stunning looks from the evening below:

Gbubemi Ejeye

 

Tobi Bakare

 

Mercy Aigbe

 

Sheggz Olusemo

 

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)

 

Francis Ben

Ebunoluwa Dosumu

