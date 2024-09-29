Connect with us

Events News Promotions Style

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize Wows Philly Fashion Week 2024 With Sophisticated African Fashion

Events News Promotions

Bet9ja Foundation Honors Nigeria's Para Powerlifting Champions, Celebrating Their Dedication

Events Promotions

Teezers Life’s A Beach Party: A Night of Music, Dance, and Seaside Fun!

Events News Promotions

She Leads Africa Launches Level Up Career Fair for Nigerian Female Graduates

BN TV Events Music Style

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Were Power Couple Chic at the Bottega Veneta After-Party in Milan | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Cardi B Returned with Hawt New Mom Bod in Liquid Gold for Rabanne's PFW Show | WATCH

Events Promotions

Onga Rewards More Winners in "Taste the Millions" Promo – Next Draw Awaits!

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Scoop

Conversations on Financial Independence to Celebrating Economic Progress: See Photos from the #HerMoneyHerPower Launch

Events Inspired News Promotions

Celebrating Africa's Educators: TALC 2024 Honors Teachers Who Shape Tomorrow

Events

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize Wows Philly Fashion Week 2024 With Sophisticated African Fashion

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Following the success of her ‘Africa to the World’ debut at the 15th-anniversary edition of the Ankara Festival in Los Angeles, Washington D.C.-based Nigerian designer Tessy Oliseh-Amaize returned to the runway with an expanded vision at Philly Fashion Week 2024. Oliseh-Amaize, the creative force behind the brand Tesslo, presented an extended 16-piece collection aligned with her mission to elevate African prints on the global stage.

“I want to change stereotypes around African fashion,” said Oliseh-Amaize in a statement after the show.

“Outside Africa, when people hear ‘African prints,’ it is as if the expectation is that it’s not truly African unless it looks primitive or poorly made. I’m rebelling against that. African fashion is rich, diverse, and deserves to be seen as sophisticated and high-quality. You can call me a cultural rebel. But I believe it’s time to redefine what people expect from African fashion and to normalize expecting the highest level of craftsmanship from African designers using these fabrics.”

The collection presented at Philly Fashion Week is an evolution of Tesslo’s acclaimed “Africa to the World” line, which made waves at the Ankara Festival in Los Angeles earlier this month.

For Philly Fashion Week, Oliseh-Amaize incorporated bold new elements into her menswear designs, blending African cultural motifs with contemporary, avant-garde aesthetics that reflect her African roots and global ambitions.

The show attracted some of the biggest names in fashion, including Mickey Boardman, editorial director of Paper MagazineNicole Fischelis, international fashion consultant, Project Runway star designer Prajjé Oscar, as well as Philly Fashion Week CEOs Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott.

Oliseh-Amaize’s designs elevate African fabrics to new heights, reimagining them through the lens of sophistication and panache. Her Philly Fashion Week collection featured structured, tailored coats and jackets with intricate detailing, high-neck capes over sharply tailored trousers, and unconventional cuts inspired by African royalty such as the Oba of Benin and the Emir of Kano; the masquerade traditions of southeastern Nigeria; and the Guérewol festival of the Wodaabe tribes of the Republic of Niger.

The show’s enchanting atmosphere was enhanced by a stellar cast of models, including model and actor Sergio Delavicci, known for his role in John Wick 3.

The models’ flair, combined with an Afrobeat-inspired runway soundtrack, reinforced Tesslo’s intriguing style of fusing Western and African aesthetics.

“I want to see Africans in diaspora and non-Africans whether in Tokyo, Paris, or São Paulo wearing Ankara outfits not just because they are colorful or it’s culturally correct to wear them, but because they are timeless, functional, and well-made,” said Oliseh-Amaize.

“That’s my vision for this collection: fashion that starts with African inspiration but speaks to the world.”

Through her designs, Oliseh-Amaize is not only challenging perceptions but opening doors for other African designers, showing the world that African fashion can stand shoulder to shoulder with any other on the global stage.

Photo Credit: Rocky Walley

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and Philly Fashion Week CEO Kevin Parker | Photo: @tha_eye (Instagram)

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and international fashion consultant Nicole Fischelis

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and Editorial Director of Paper Magazine Mickey Boardman

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize with the Gbor twins

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and Ramil Ramillionaire Carr

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and Prajjé Oscar

Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and Sergio Delavicci

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php