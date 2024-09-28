Bet9ja Foundation Honors Nigeria’s Para Powerlifting Champions, Celebrating Their Dedication

It was a day of celebration, emotion, and pride as Bet9ja Foundation paid tribute to Nigeria’s Para Powerlifting champions, who have once again put the nation on the global map.

The Foundation, deeply committed to fostering sports development, proudly rewarded these extraordinary athletes for their remarkable achievements.

The heartwarming event took place at the Insight Redefini Campus at noon, where an impressive lineup of Paralympic stars was present, including Silver Medalist Bose Omotayo, Gold Medalist Folashade Oluwafomiayo, Nigeria’s First-Ever Female Gold Medalist, Coach Ijeoma Iherobiem and Thomas Kure.

Their arrival was met with enthusiastic applause from both Bet9ja Foundation management and Insight Redefini staff, recognizing the pride these athletes have brought to Nigeria.

Adaobi Cuomo, Vice President of Bet9ja Foundation, gave an inspiring speech in which she expressed her admiration for the Para Powerlifting team.

“It is a profound honour to be part of your journey,” she said. “These athletes have not only broken world records but have demonstrated that true strength lies in the heart and mind. Every lift on the global stage is a testament to years of hard work and perseverance, defying seemingly insurmountable odds. You are the embodiment of the Nigerian spirit, a nation that rises to every challenge.”

In recognition of their victory and their continued excellence, the Bet9ja Foundation awarded the Para Powerlifting team, Three Million Naira. This event reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to its core pillars, as outlined in the 2023/2024 Impact Report, with sports development being one of the key focus. Bet9ja Foundation’s efforts also align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16: Promoting peaceful and inclusive societies and building accountable institutions.

In addition to their dedication to sports, Bet9ja Foundation is also committed to improving access to higher education for financially challenged yet talented individuals. By fostering educational opportunities, the Foundation aims to reduce disparities, promote academic excellence, and equip future leaders with the skills to drive Nigeria’s progress.

About Bet9ja Foundation

The Bet9ja Foundation is a charitable organization established by Bet9ja. The foundation’s mission is to address critical challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in the areas of healthcare, education, sports development, community projects, and youth empowerment.

The Foundation is committed to improving the lives of Nigerians across the country through a variety of programs and initiatives that address the unique needs of diverse communities.

