Makeup Meets Skincare at the Launch of RLG x Anita Brows “Skin is In Hyaluronic Matte Foundation”

Wednesday, October 16th, saw the launch of RLG Cosmetics’ game-changing Skin is In Hyaluronic Matte Foundation, developed in partnership with celebrated makeup artist Anita Brows.

The exclusive event, which took place at Axolon Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, had in attendance a meticulously curated audience that included top personalities in the African beauty industry comprising makeup artists, beauty influencers, skincare experts, and beauty stockists.

Hosted by The Lady Kofo, the event kicked off with engaging icebreaker activities, followed by an insightful welcome note, providing attendees with an overview about the purpose of the event and details about the product.

One of the major highlights of the event was the fireside chat in which the founder of RLG Cosmetics, Liberty Godwin and Anita, shed some light about the 5-year foundation formulation journey, challenges encountered and surmounted along the way, and the foundation’s unique skincare properties.

When I envisioned creating a foundation, it had to be unlike anything else. It had to embody everything RLG Cosmetics stands for. I dreamed of a foundation that would feel like a second skin—hydrating, breathable, and flawless on every complexion. No clogged pores. No irritation. Just pure beauty, redefined. For years, I refused to settle, pushing beyond every obstacle until I found the right partner to bring my vision to life. Foundation was always the core of RLG, and I knew we had to get it just right. Then came the moment of breakthrough—two years ago. The amazing Anita Brows was ready, and together, we created magic. Every single detail mattered—the shades, the formula, the packaging. It isn’t just a product; it’s a promise to every woman who has ever felt unseen. Inclusivity wasn’t just a goal—it was our mission from day one. Whether you’re a woman with albinism struggling to find your shade, a mature woman looking for a foundation that honours your beauty without settling into fine lines, or a Hijabi who deserves representation in every campaign—this foundation was made for you. I’m honoured to introduce the ‘Skin is in Hyaluronic Matte Foundation by RLG x Anita Brows.

This foundation is infused with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to ensure that it is gentle on skin yet stunning on you, said Liberty.

Speaking about what sets this foundation apart from others, Anita Brows stated,

We wanted something that was skincare as well as makeup. We wanted a balanced product—we didn’t want the skincare to overshadow the makeup, or the makeup to overshadow the skincare. We wanted both elements to work hand in hand. And that’s exactly what we’ve delivered. The foundation range has 15 shades, ensuring that every woman of colour is catered for.

At the dynamic influencer station, beauty influencers got a chance to try out the makeup in real time, create content, and post their unfiltered reviews right there at the event, creating a fun and interactive experience.

Guests were treated to finger foods, cocktails, and exclusive PR boxes as they networked and danced to enthralling tunes being spinned by the DJ.

All-in-all, it was a delightful and entertaining launch, RLG Cosmetics and Anita Brows are eager for you to experience this innovative product. It is now available for purchase at select beauty retailers:

Beauty Hut Africa (@beautyhutafrica) in Lagos,

Beautyconnoiseur_ng (@Beautyconnoiseur_ng) in Lagos and Ibadan,

Nanahawabeautystore (@Nanahawabeautystore) in Lagos, and

Alvin’s makeup (@Alvinsmakeup) in Ilorin.

For those outside these locations, additional outlets are being added soon. In Abuja, the product is available at Favrals Beauty (@favralsbeauty), and it can also be ordered online through the website rlgcosmetics.com.

For updates and information, follow RLG Cosmetics and Anita Brows on Instagram:

@rlgcosmetics

@anitabrows

