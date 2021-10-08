Toke Makinwa Looked Stunning In Every Single Look She Wore Hosting “The Buzz”

Whether she’s stopping time on the red carpet, channelling her inner Beyoncé at celebrity events or flexing for the ‘gram in casual loungewear, Toke Makinwa sure knows how to put together a look.

As the host of “The Buzz” on Showmax, Toke Makinwa always brings the heat with her fits on the exclusive BBNaija show.

Here are some of the most memorable outfits she has served on the show so far:

1.

Styled by Dahmola, Toke stunned in an icy blue corset top from Julyet Peters, paired with perfectly tailored lilac pants from the same designer. She accessorized with a pair of statement drop earrings from Estella. Her makeup was the perfect blend of dewy skin work and dramatic lashes beat by celebrity makeup artist Anita Brows. Bernard Smiless styled her hair in a curly pixie cut that perfectly framed her face.

2.

Toke is known for donning embellished looks. For this fit, she was adorned in a cutout halter neck black dress by Grandeur by HOJ, which had silver rhinestone embellishments around the bust. She rocked this dress with Balenciaga pantyhose and silver heel sandals. For her makeup look, she wore a signature nude makeup look with glossy lips by her makeup artist Anita Adeoye. Her hair was styled in a ponytail.

3.

Toke stole the show with this look by April & Alex which featured a pair of black pants with pink frills and a red backless crop-top by Studio Bonnitta. She completed her look with a pair of 41luxe’s elegant drop earrings. As usual, her makeup artist Anita Brows created magic on her face with a soft and nude glam. Bernard Smiless styled her hair into a wavy fringe pixie cut that elegantly framed her face.

4.

We’re still obsessed with this mint blazer suit and short ruffled skirt by Ann Cranberry. She paired this look with a sage green silk blouse and green fur mules. For her hair, she wore a crimson wavy weave styled in a sleek updo. It’s safe to say Toke’s team killed this look.

5.

For the look that got everyone talking, Toke was elegantly styled by Dahmola in a long-sleeved minidress by Grandeur by Hoj, paired with multi-coloured sandals. She went with a gentle gothic makeup look that featured smokey eyes and glossy nude lips. She finished the fiery smoking look with a slicked-back crimson bone-straight weave.

6.

When Toke walked into the show with this rich fur rhinestone embellished short dress in 2207byTbally, we lost our breath. She was stunned in the pearl-studded knee-length dress with sheer detailing that matched her skin tone. For her makeup, Toke wore a glossy nude makeup look and styled her hair away from her face.

7.

Toke looked statuesque in this red sequin mini dress with green stilettos and gold Hermès bracelets. Her makeup look featured a bronzed, sultry glam that went very well with her short, wet, wavy hair styled by Bernard Smiless.

8.

The style icon showed up in a luxury ready-to-wear dress designed by Sue Manuell and transparent open-toe heels, all elegantly styled by Dahmola. For her makeup, she went for a sultry glam which featured metallic eyeshadow and nude lips. She completed the entire look with sleek blonde cornrows.

9.

First off, there are so many things to love about this look. The bedazzled short black dress snatched her waist and accentuated her curves to perfection. She paired it with sexy silver heels and her signature nude makeup look. She finished off the look with a cropped bob wig which framed her face gracefully.